FESPA Webinar on Printed Clothing Set for June 9-10

(PRESS RELEASE) DORKING, UK – FESPA recently launched a new series of virtual live events titled, “Innovations and Trends.” Taking place June 9-10, the second event in the series will focus on printed clothing.

The two-day program will highlight both established and new printed clothing producers, as well as the latest developments in DTG printers, screen printing, and software solutions.

Key trends affecting business development will also be shared. Additionally, the sessions will afford the opportunity to meet suppliers and network with peers.

To register for the free webinar, go here.

