Press Releases
FESPA Webinar on Printed Clothing Set for June 9-10
(PRESS RELEASE) DORKING, UK – FESPA recently launched a new series of virtual live events titled, “Innovations and Trends.” Taking place June 9-10, the second event in the series will focus on printed clothing.
The two-day program will highlight both established and new printed clothing producers, as well as the latest developments in DTG printers, screen printing, and software solutions.
Key trends affecting business development will also be shared. Additionally, the sessions will afford the opportunity to meet suppliers and network with peers.
To register for the free webinar, go here.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
