Headlines
Fire Destroys Michigan Screen Shop
It took about six hours to fully extinguish the flames.
The Flying Colors Imprinting (Melvindale, MI) screen shop was recently destroyed by a fire, leaving the building a total loss, the Times-Herald reports.
The blaze broke out at 12:30 a.m. and wasn’t fully extinguished until six hours later as strong wind gusts exacerbated the flames, the article says.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire wasn’t known at the time.
This is the second fire to destroy a Michigan printing business in the last four months. In December, a fire at the Skyline (Madison Heights, MI) screen shop caused its roof and back wall to collapse.
Read more at the Times-Herald.
