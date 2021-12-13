Headlines
Fire Destroys Screen Shop in Michigan
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
A fire recently broke out at the Skyline screen printing shop in Madison Heights, Michigan, causing the building’s back wall and roof to collapse, the Royal Oak Tribune reports.
Firefighters arrived at the scene within four minutes of the 911 call, the article says. Neither of the two employees who were in the shop at the time of the fire were injured.
“The employees smelled smoke. They opened a door to the rear (production) area of the building and it was filled with smoke,” Madison Heights Fire Chief Greg Lelito told the outlet. “When we got there flames were coming out of the roof.”
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Lelito said it’s too soon to determine whether the fire was suspicious.
Read more at the Royal Oak Tribune.
