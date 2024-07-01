Fisher Textiles Wins Four PRINTING United Alliance 2024 Pinnacle Product Awards

(PRESS RELEASE) Matthews, NC — Fisher Textiles is proud to announce that four of its fabrics received a coveted PRINTING United Alliance 2024 Pinnacle Product Award in the Media—Textile—Apparel, Banner, Flag and Framing Systems (Frontlit) categories. The winning entries can be accessed on the special online showcase https://pinnacleawards.printing.org and will be showcased at PRINTING United Expo this September 10-12 in Las Vegas.

1910 Mani Jersey, winner of Media—Textile—Apparel, is a premium-grade, printable polyester knit fabric designed to elevate athletic wear to new heights. Engineered with both stretch and a subtle sheen, this fabric combines functionality with style seamlessly. Mani is compatible with dye sublimation printing, which enables faster prototyping, customization, and smaller production runs. Stocked in 60-inch rolls, it weighs 7 oly and strikes the perfect balance between durability and comfort.

ET9019 Nirvana BOB, winner of Media—Textile—Banner, is the eco-conscious evolution of our acclaimed GF4019 Nirvana. Made from 40% post-consumer recycled yarns, it features a printable white face and a finished black-back, offering a two-in-one solution for printable fabric with a built-in liner. This innovative design not only enhances print quality but also reduces material waste and streamlines production processes. Key features include its soft hand, excellent white point, and the ability to cold cut with ease. Stocked in 126-inch rolls, it weighs 7.7 osy and is flame retardant (NFPA 701, Cal Title 19).

GF4202 Flag, winner of Media—Textile—Flag, embodies the pinnacle of durability, printability, and practicality, making it an indispensable asset for flag manufacturers. Its high-quality printability ensures that designs come to life with striking clarity and brilliance, setting a new standard for flag aesthetics. Innovative airflow design prevents wind damage, showcasing unparalleled durability that withstands the elements of outdoor use. Stocked in 126-inch rolls, it weighs 4.5 osy and is flame retardant (NFPA 701, Cal Title 19).

GF 7108 White-Out, winner of Media—Textile—Framing Systems (Frontlit), is a superior alternative to traditional black-back fabric for frontlit framing systems. Its exclusive proprietary opaque white-back coating prevents see-through, offering a pristine, professional finish. This innovative two-in-one solution eliminates the need for extra liner material and additional finishing, streamlining the production process and saving valuable time and resources. Stocked 125 inches wide, it weighs 10.1 osy and is flame retardant (NFPA 701, Cal Title 19). GF 7108 is compatible with dye sublimation printing and is also offered treated for direct print, DD 7118 White-Out, and made with post- consumer recycled yarns, ET 9118 White-Out.

Open to all PRINTING United Alliance supplier members, the Pinnacle Product Award competition evaluates products that will be available for sale in 2024. A highly qualified panel of judges across the printing industry evaluated the annual contest’s 160+ entries in more than 58 categories spanning analog, digital, output, and non-output technologies.

