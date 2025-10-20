Fluid Color Expands North American Reach Through New Partnership With Glantz

(PRESS RELEASE) HEBRON, KY — Fluid Color, a manufacturer of industrial UV/LED wide-format printing systems, has named Glantz as an authorized dealer to help expand access to its high-performance printing solutions across North America.

Under the partnership, Glantz will offer Fluid Color’s full lineup of flatbed, hybrid, and roll-to-roll printers, including the ZF105, ZR126, and RF84 HG models, through its established distribution network serving the sign, graphics, and display industries.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Glantz to the Fluid Color family,” said Adam Tourville, channel manager at Fluid Color. “Their strong reputation for service and expertise perfectly aligns with our mission to make advanced print technology simple, reliable, and profitable.”

“Adding Fluid Color to our portfolio strengthens our commitment to giving customers the very best in print innovation, uptime, and support,” said Davey Glantz, principal at Glantz. “Together, we’re helping print providers produce more — with greater speed, quality, and confidence.”

The collaboration marks another step in Fluid Color’s expanding U.S. dealer network and reflects both companies’ shared focus on innovation and customer success in the evolving graphics market.

Fluid Color, based in Hebron, KY, designs and manufactures high-performance UV/LED wide-format printers built for reliability, speed, and superior color. The company supports print providers and manufacturers nationwide through a network of expert dealers.

Glantz, a nationwide wholesaler of lighting, graphics, and electrical sign supplies founded in 1906 by sign painter Nathan Glantz, now serves 28 U.S. markets under fourth-generation principals Joe Hartman and Davey Glantz.