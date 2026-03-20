Former ASOS CEO Nick Beighton Joins Kornit Digital Board as On-Demand Production Reshapes Fashion Supply Chains

(PRESS RELEASE) ROSH-HA’AYIN, IL — Kornit Digital Ltd. has appointed Nick Beighton, former CEO of ASOS, as a strategic advisor to the company and its board of directors. The company plans to nominate Beighton for election to the board at its 2026 annual shareholder meeting. His engagement begins April 1, 2026.

Beighton spent 12 years at ASOS, helping scale the company into a global e-commerce platform. His experience includes global fashion and apparel operations, supply chain management and the shift from inventory-based to on-demand production models.

“Nick’s experience leading a digitally native global fashion platform gives him a perspective on the realities brands and retailers face today around speed, agility, and capital efficiency,” said Ronen Samuel, CEO of Kornit Digital. “His insight will help Kornit strengthen its role in enabling the next generation of global supply chains.”

“Kornit sits at the center of one of the most important shifts happening in fashion today,” Beighton said. “The industry is moving from inventory-heavy supply chains toward more agile, demand-driven production models. The convergence of retail, manufacturing, and on-demand fulfillment is accelerating, and Kornit is positioned to enable this transformation.”

Beighton will also participate in Kornit’s Konnections 2026 industry event, where brands, manufacturers and technology leaders will discuss the future of fashion production.

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