Headlines
Former NASCAR Driver Kasey Kahne Now Focusing on Screen Printing Business
He credits ROQ for the growth of his shop.
Kasey Kahne, a former NASCAR driver who retired in 2018, is now focusing his attention on other pursuits, including the expansion of his screen printing company in Mooresville, North Carolina.
He opened Kahne Screen Print to connect with the racing community at large and encourage self-expression. He credits his shop’s partnership with ROQ, a provider of automated solutions for apparel decorators, for the growth of his business.
“The ROQ team did a fantastic job of getting our machines up and running quickly and training our staff. The number of garments we’re able to print in a week or our quality wouldn’t be where it is without their help,” Kahne says.
For more information about his shop, visit kahnescreenprint.com.
