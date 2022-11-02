Industrial Printing
Franmar UN-Lok
Removes all types of stubborn locked emulsions.
Franmar has introduced UN-Lok, a newly developed formula that removes all types of stubborn locked emulsions, including capillary film, from screens. The formula is also non-caustic, low-odor, and stays wet for up to 24 hours, giving you the flexibility to clean at your convenience, according to the company. The eco-friendly gel formula is intended to be easy to use and safe for all types of mesh.
MANUFACTURER: Franmar
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Industrial Printing
