Franmar UN-Lok

Removes all types of stubborn locked emulsions.

Franmar has introduced UN-Lok, a newly developed formula that removes all types of stubborn locked emulsions, including capillary film, from screens. The formula is also non-caustic, low-odor, and stays wet for up to 24 hours, giving you the flexibility to clean at your convenience, according to the company. The eco-friendly gel formula is intended to be easy to use and safe for all types of mesh.

