Industrial Printing

Franmar UN-Lok

Franmar UN-Lok

Removes all types of stubborn locked emulsions.

Franmar has introduced UN-Lok, a newly developed formula that removes all types of stubborn locked emulsions, including capillary film, from screens. The formula is also non-caustic, low-odor, and stays wet for up to 24 hours, giving you the flexibility to clean at your convenience, according to the company. The eco-friendly gel formula is intended to be easy to use and safe for all types of mesh.

Franmar

MANUFACTURER: Franmar
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Industrial Printing

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

