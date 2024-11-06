Fruit of the Loom to Realign JERZEES Brand

(PRESS RELEASE) Bowling Green, KY – Fruit of the Loom, Inc. announced that it will phase out Fruit of the Loom branded styles in the North American wholesale channel by early 2026. The company has been in business since 1851, beginning with basic underwear styles and has become a behemoth staple brand for apparel decorators for decades.

According to the company, this strategic decision enables it to concentrate its wholesale efforts on expanding the JERZEES brand, providing customers with a “comprehensive one-stop shop offering a ‘good, better, best’ product assortment to meet a wide range of apparel needs.”

“During the past few years, we have focused on strengthening the JERZEES brand through targeted investments in product development, marketing, and imagery,” said Jeff Traen, Senior Director of Marketing at Fruit of the Loom, Inc. “Our decision to exit the North American wholesale channel with Fruit of the Loom reflects our commitment to creating an enhanced JERZEES portfolio that meets all our customers’ needs in one place.”

Key styles that decorators and customers have come to know and rely on from Fruit of the Loom will be repositioned under the JERZEES brand label.

Throughout 2025, Fruit of the Loom wholesale products will remain available to decorators and customers, ensuring a steady supply of styles and quality, according to the firm. Distributors in the U.S. and Canada such as American T-Shirt Co., The Apparel Source, Inc., Carolina Made, Inc., Mission Imprintables, One Stop, Inc., Wholesale Printables, Quality Sportswear Ltd., Hotline Apparel, and Toba Sportswear will continue to offer these products through the transition period.

This strategic shift solely is focused on the North American wholesale market, and the company says it remains committed to the international, retail, and e-commerce presence of the Fruit of the Loom brand. Fruit of the Loom, Inc will continue to offer inner and outerwear products at retail outlets across the globe, along with wholesale channels throughout Europe.