Fully Promoted Names New Marketing Manager

(PRESS RELEASE) WEST PALM BEACH, FL — Fully Promoted, the world’s largest branded apparel and promotional products franchise, has appointed Kevin Davydov to lead its promotional initiatives as its new Marketing Manager.

Davydov brings an extensive background in corporate marketing with the franchise industry and has managed campaigns at international and local levels. Using an innovative digital approach, he will lead Fully Promoted in streamlining the marketing efforts at all of its franchise locations worldwide, with the goal of boosting their individual sales as Fully Promoted strives for brand saturation.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Kevin Davydov into the Fully Promoted family and add to our marketing team,” said Mike Brugger, Brand President. “Kevin has brought innovative thinking to every company where he has worked and we’re eager to see him take our digital marketing strategy to the next level.”

Davydov said, “I’m excited at the opportunity to join this forward-thinking company that leads the promotions industry. Fully Promoted already has powerful marketing strategies, and I plan to enhance them with new approaches to elevate these efforts.”

Davydov is a native New Yorker who has lived in South Florida since 2020. He is a 2018 graduate of the Lubin School of Business at Pace University, where he earned a degree in business marketing. He holds multiple certifications in digital marketing and related specialties.

