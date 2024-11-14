Getting the Right Price

THE ART OF BIDDING and quoting is part of the competitive market we operate in. It’s a skill that really can set your screen-printing business apart. Whether you’re dealing with Requests for Proposals (RFPs), Requests for Quotes (RFQs), or just providing a simple quote, mastering this process can lead to more contracts and profitable growth for your company.

Most decorators have a strong distaste for the process. This usually comes from the all-too-common outcome of doing a ton of work and then losing the bid. It doesn’t have to be that way. Follow along.

Picture this: You’re at your desk, staring at another RFP. The deadline’s coming up fast, and you’re caught in that all-too-familiar dilemma. On one side, you need to keep the work flowing and the revenue coming in. On the other, you’re up against clients who seem laser-focused on finding the lowest price possible. It’s a tough spot to be in.

You’ve put your heart and soul into building a quality operation. You’ve invested in top-notch equipment and a skilled team. Yet time and again, you find yourself competing with lowball offers that barely cover costs, let alone allow for a decent profit margin. It’s exhausting and, let’s face it, frustrating and demoralizing.

Here’s the thing — there’s a better way to approach this. While price always will be a factor, it’s not the only thing clients consider. Contrary to what you may think, price is a much lower priority for the buyer, when appropriate values are presented for consideration. When you understand what’s really driving the client’s decisions and learn to communicate your unique value effectively, you can break free from the cycle of competing solely on price.

Knowing Your Clients

What are your customers really looking for? Often, it’s more than just the cheapest option. They’re considering the end-use value of the service or product. Is it something utilitarian, like work apparel, or a high-value item, like commemorative event merchandise? They know going too cheap can lead to costly mistakes or delays down the line. Be sure to convey this as part of your quote submission.

Your specialized expertise is a big deal here. Clients often are looking for partners who can bring insights and best practices to the table. They might be after innovative solutions that go beyond the standard offerings. Be careful — you want to avoid work that easily can be swapped out for a new, lower-priced vendor. Ask yourself, “What makes your offering ‘sticky’?”

For businesses in high-stakes industries, risk management is a top priority. Customers are looking for vendors with solid processes, proper certifications, and comprehensive insurance coverage. If you currently do not have it, check out Errors and Omissions, Inland Marine, and Baylee’s coverage options. Few printers carry these inexpensive coverages, but they can save you when printing for demanding clients. This also demonstrates your professional experience and expertise.

Many clients are thinking long-term, seeking vendors they can build lasting relationships with. Increasingly, they’re also considering how well a vendor’s values and culture align with their own, especially in areas like sustainability, diversity, and social responsibility.

Smart clients look at the total value over the project or product’s lifetime, not just the initial price tag. They’re considering the potential for ongoing work and future growth. Some prioritize vendors with a strong local presence or deep understanding of the local market. When you position your company as one who connects communities, you’re adding a whole new level of value.

Put Clients’ Needs First

Let’s talk strategy. How can you make your bids and quotes more compelling? It starts with a thorough analysis of the request. Look for clues about the client’s priorities, pain points, and specific requirements. If he’s provided evaluation criteria or weightings, pay close attention to those.

Clearly articulate what sets you apart. Maybe it’s your proprietary technology, years of experience, innovative approach, or track record of success in similar projects. Whatever it is, back it up with concrete examples and data.

Go beyond just meet the basic requirements — aim to offer solutions that address both stated and unstated needs. Show you’ve thought through potential challenges and have proactive solutions ready to go.

Demonstrate your understanding of the client’s industry and application, including current trends, challenges, and opportunities. This shows that you’re not just a vendor, but a partner who can add value beyond the specific project.

Also, include relevant case studies and client testimonials. These help the client envision how you can solve his problems. Address potential risks head-on and outline your mitigation strategies. This shows foresight and reassures the client that you’re prepared for challenges.

Next, tailor your proposal to each specific client. Reference the company name, industry, and unique challenges throughout the document. When appropriate, provide multiple options or tiers of service.

This does several things. For one, it anchors the low and high end with a middle level. The levels of service represent the absolute minimum, higher levels offer more value. Think: bronze, silver, gold, platinum. It gives the client choices and demonstrates your flexibility. Let the client make the decision. You will be surprised how delighted he is when you give him more than he asks for. This shows your willingness to go above and beyond.

Value in Finalized Jobs

Focus on outcomes and value, not just features or deliverables. Use data and projections to show the impact you’ll have on the client’s organization. Introduce your key team members who will work on the project, highlighting their relevant experience and expertise. This personalizes your bid and shows you have the right people for the job.

While you want to be competitive on price, don’t undervalue your services. Justify your pricing clearly by demonstrating the value you provide. Follow all instructions in the RFP or RFQ meticulously, overlooking even small details can lead to disqualification. Following the instructions is the very basic minimum. It’s what your competitors will do.

Finally, ensure your proposal is well-organized, professionally designed, and error-free. A polished presentation reflects the quality of work the client can expect from you. Your proposal is a direct reflection of you and what they can expect when they retain your services.

When you focus on these elements, you’ll create proposals that stand out and effectively communicate your value. Winning bids isn’t about being the cheapest option; it’s about being the best overall solution for the client’s needs.

Mastering bidding and quoting means shifting focus from price to value. It’s about understanding clients’ deeper motivations, from risk management to long-term partnership potential. It’s about showcasing your expertise, innovation, and comprehensive solutions.

As you refine your approach, you’ll not only win more bids but also build stronger, more valuable client relationships. You’ll position your business as a valuable partner, one that brings expertise, innovation, and comprehensive solutions to the table.

Excelling at bidding and quoting goes beyond just winning contracts. It’s about shifting the conversation from price to value, from short-term transactions to long-term relationships. As you gain experience, you’ll grow your business and contribute more meaningfully to your clients’ success. That’s the real art of bidding and quoting. And it’s a skill well worth developing.

This has been a very basic approach to the process. You can do so much more as well as use the RFP process to understand bigger orders on a deeper level. More to come on this in a future article.

