Gibson Named President of Sales at US Standard Apparel

(PRESS RELEASE) VERNON, CA — US Standard Apparel (USSA), has named Tim Gibson as president of sales. Gibson, a veteran of the apparel decorating and promotional industry, also owns High Voltage Studios, a company in Dripping Springs, TX. The firm offers screen printing, branded merchandise, embroidery, custom hats and logoed apparel.

Gibson has held many executive positions at apparel manufacturers including:

Hanes/Champion: Director of Field Sales

Director of Field Sales Bella Canvas: National Sales Manager

National Sales Manager Next Level Apparel: Western Regional Sales Manager

With a more than 30-year history of crafting some of the world’s biggest brands knits and fleece, USSA is a completely vertical maker based in Los Angeles with state-of-the-art knitting, cutting, sewing, dyeing facility. In addition to its collection of on-trend styles/colors, the company offers low MOQ custom garment-dye programs nearshore for fast turn times. It also is launching a premium collection of Made In USA styles expertly designed for the wholesale market.

USSA also offers a full range of 100% ECOCYCLE cotton tees, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, and sweat shorts that are knit, cut and sewn, and garment dyed in Los Angeles.

