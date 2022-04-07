Gildan to Close Distribution Center with 128 Employees

Gildan Activewear (Quebec) recently announced it would close its Mebane, NC distribution center, a move that will affect 128 employees, The Times-News reports.

A Gildan spokesperson told the paper that production will be shifted to a company-owned distribution center in Charleston, SC. The Mebane facility will permanently close on June 30.

Employees are being offered the opportunity to relocate to Gildan’s distribution center in Eden, which is about an hour away from the Mebane facility. Full-time employees who choose not to transfer to Eden will receive severance packages, the article says.