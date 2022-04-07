Connect with us

Headlines

Gildan to Close Distribution Center with 128 Employees

Impacted workers can transfer to a new facility or accept severance pay.
mm

Published

1 hour ago

on

Gildan to Close Distribution Center with 128 Employees
Gildan’s manufacturing headquarters in Honduras | Via Gildan

Gildan Activewear (Quebec) recently announced it would close its Mebane, NC distribution center, a move that will affect 128 employees, The Times-News reports.

A Gildan spokesperson told the paper that production will be shifted to a company-owned distribution center in Charleston, SC. The Mebane facility will permanently close on June 30.

Employees are being offered the opportunity to relocate to Gildan’s distribution center in Eden, which is about an hour away from the Mebane facility.  Full-time employees who choose not to transfer to Eden will receive severance packages, the article says.

Read more at The Times-News.

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe

Advertisement

Most Popular