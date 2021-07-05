Prepress & Screen Making
GIS Atlas Image Quality Toolset
Compatible with GIS and third-party RIP solutions.
Global Inkjet Systems has revealed the Atlas Image Quality (IQ) toolset designed to enhance print quality for industrial printing applications. Available within the GIS Atlas Software suite, the toolset can be used for a number of applications, including inline RIP-on-the-fly and offline RIP-to-file. Image-quality tools include:
- Binary and grayscale screeners
- Nozzle density and missing nozzle compensation
- Color management, channel linearization, and ink limiting
- Dynamic registration for alignment, rotation, and skew
- Print output simulation
Atlas IQ is available as bundled software, standalone, or SDKs (software development kits) and is compatible with GIS and third-party RIP solutions, user interfaces, and datapath drive electronics.
