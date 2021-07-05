GIS Atlas Image Quality Toolset

Compatible with GIS and third-party RIP solutions.

Global Inkjet Systems has revealed the Atlas Image Quality (IQ) toolset designed to enhance print quality for industrial printing applications. Available within the GIS Atlas Software suite, the toolset can be used for a number of applications, including inline RIP-on-the-fly and offline RIP-to-file. Image-quality tools include:

Binary and grayscale screeners

Nozzle density and missing nozzle compensation

Color management, channel linearization, and ink limiting

Dynamic registration for alignment, rotation, and skew

Print output simulation

Atlas IQ is available as bundled software, standalone, or SDKs (software development kits) and is compatible with GIS and third-party RIP solutions, user interfaces, and datapath drive electronics.

