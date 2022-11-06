Connect with us

GIS Support for Epson Printheads

Now offering flexible drive electronics and software.

GIS has increased support for Epson Precision Core printhead, now offering flexible drive electronics and software for the full Epson S800 series via the GIS Ethernet platform. The expanded printhead capability enables users to print direct-to-shape on curved or complex surfaces, plus additional industrial applications.

