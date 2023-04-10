Global Screen Printing Mesh Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2023

For more insights on this market, get a sample report at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6656.

The packaging industry now has more demand for screen printing mesh for paperboard substrates. Mesh materials that can be used for screen printing include nylon, polyester, nylon, steel, and polyacrylate. Screen printing mesh is gaining popularity because it can be used with a number of substrates, including plastic, metal, glass, fabric, and metal.

The growing demand for high-quality, aesthetically pleasing glass items is great news for numerous businesses. Also, it may open up profitable prospects. Due to a number of benefits offered by screen printing techniques, such as low cost, short turnaround times, operational flexibility, and methods supported by technology, the market for screen printing mesh has increased.

Over the duration of the prediction, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest. The market for screen printing mesh is also expected to be controlled by this region. The growth of this market is primarily being fueled by the proliferation of additive manufacturing practises in a range of industrial sectors and the local electronics industry.

Are you looking for customized information related to the latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Visit https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6656.

Advertisement

Key Takeaways

The market for screen printing mesh in the United States is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% through 2033.

With a CAGR of 3.7%, the United Kingdom screen printing mesh market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 5.8% throughout the research period, India is predicted to grow rapidly in the market for screen printing mesh by 2033.

The screen printing mesh market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 3.5% throughout the research period, the market for screen printing mesh in Japan is anticipated to increase speedily.

The polyester category of the screen printing mesh market’s material type segment is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2033.

In the market for screen printing mesh, the monofilament section of the filament type category is estimated to showcase a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period.

Get a 20 percent discount at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-6656.

Competitive Landscape

The top manufacturers of screen printing mesh market are Sefar AG, NBC Meshtec Inc., Haver & Boecker Ohg, Nippon Tokushu Fabric Inc., Nakanuma Art Screen Co., Ltd., Weisse & Eschrich GmbH & Co. KG, Asada Mesh Co., Ltd., Maishi Manufacture (Group) Limited, Saati S.p.A., Extris Srl. and others.

To increase their share of the screen printing mesh industry, these businesses have employed a range of strategies. Both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product releases, acquisitions, corporate expansions, and partnerships, have been employed by them to grow their clientele and income.

Recent Developments

Advertisement

Sefar AG shaped high conductivity, transparency, and flexibility SEFAR PET 1500 electrode substrates. It is the most extensive selection of screen printing mesh. It is perfect for producing stencils that are effective and repeatable. It satisfies all criteria for detail reproduction, face printing homogeneity, print run consistency, and registration precision in multi-color printing.

The outside of the Imagerie Médicale Ducloux at Brive la Gaillarde, France, was covered with metal mesh by Haver & Boecker. Given its semi-transparent design, HAVER Architectural Mesh is perfect for providing outdoor sun protection.

Screen Printing Mesh Market by Category

By Material:

Polyarylate Screen Printing Mesh

Polyester Screen Printing Mesh

Nylon Screen Printing Mesh

Steel Screen Printing Mesh

By Filament:

Mono-filament

Multi-filament

By Mesh Count:

Below 80 TPI

81 – 110 TPI

111-220 TPI

221-305 TPI

Above 305 TPI

By Thread Diameter:

Below 30 micron

31-60 micron

61-90 micron

Above 90 micron

By Substrate:

Advertisement

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Plastic

Fabric

Glass

By End-Use Industry:

Textile

Packaging

Glass & Ceramics

Electronics & Electrical

Advertising & Marketing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excl. Japan

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.