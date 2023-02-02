Press Releases
Goodwin Graphics Presents Silver Service Award to Aaron Draplin
Draplin is a renowned graphic designer who’s known for his bold creations.
(PRESS RELEASE) LONG BEACH, CA — Ron Goodwin, Benevolent Dictator of Goodwin Graphics, is pleased to announce that Aaron Draplin, owner of Draplin Design Co., has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious Silver Service Award. This award is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to the graphic design industry and have demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, and innovation.
Draplin, known for his bold and iconic designs, has been at the forefront of the graphic design industry for over two decades. His commitment to excellence and his dedication to his craft have earned him a reputation as one of the most sought-after designers in the industry.
“Aaron Draplin is a true leader in our industry and a role model for designers everywhere,” said Goodwin. “His passion for design and his commitment to excellence are an inspiration to us all, and I am honored to present him with this award.”
The Silver Service Award was presented to Draplin at the Imprinted Sportswear Show in Long Beach, where he was a delivering a keynote speech on the importance of design in the imprinted sportswear industry.
Goodwin Graphics is a leading provider of graphic design services, specializing in sportswear design, decoration and production. The company has a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service.
For more information on the Imprinted Sportswear Show and the Silver Service Award, please contact Ron Goodwin at Goodwin Graphics.
About Goodwin Graphics
Goodwin Graphics is a leading provider of graphic design services, specializing in sportswear design, decoration and production. The company has a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Located in Cohasset, Massachusetts.
About Draplin Design Co.
Draplin Design Co. is a graphic design firm founded by Aaron Draplin in the early 2000s. With a focus on bold and iconic design, the firm has become a leader in the industry, delivering high-quality design solutions for clients around the world. He lives and works at an undisclosed location in Portland Oregon.
