Graphics Flow Graphics Builder 14

Designed for creating decorated apparel designs for resorts, outdoor businesses, etc.

Graphics Flow, formerly Digital Art Solutions, has debuted the Graphics Builder 14 collection of summer designs. The package includes 72 editable elements of vector clipart, 40 typefaces, four textured backgrounds, and a variety of graphic elements including banners, frames, and flags. Featuring summer, resort, outdoor activity, and sport graphics, designs include ice cream cones, fruits, flowers, waves, palm trees, campfire, crossed paddles, kayaking, biking, and more.

POST CATEGORIES