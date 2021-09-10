Connect with us

Prepress & Screen Making

mm

Published

13 hours ago

on

Graphics Flow Graphics Builder 14

Graphics Flow Graphics Builder 14

Designed for creating decorated apparel designs for resorts, outdoor businesses, etc.

Graphics Flow, formerly Digital Art Solutions, has debuted the Graphics Builder 14 collection of summer designs. The package includes 72 editable elements of vector clipart, 40 typefaces, four textured backgrounds, and a variety of graphic elements including banners, frames, and flags. Featuring summer, resort, outdoor activity, and sport graphics, designs include ice cream cones, fruits, flowers, waves, palm trees, campfire, crossed paddles, kayaking, biking, and more.

Digital Art Solutions

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Digital Art Solutions
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Prepress + Screen Making

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Most Popular