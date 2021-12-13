Graphics Pro Expo Announces 2022 In-Person Event Schedule

(PRESS RELEASE) BROOMFIELD, CO – Graphics Pro Expo (GPX) announces its 2022 in-person event schedule, featuring six accessible and dynamic locations coast-to-coast: Irving, Texas, March 10-12; Denver, April 14-15; Indianapolis, June 2-4; Meadowlands, New Jersey, July 21-22; Long Beach, California, Aug. 4-6; and Charlotte, September 16-17.

GPX provides access to new equipment, tools, printable materials, and processes utilized in the awards and personalization, apparel decoration, and signage and digital printing markets.

“I’m grateful for this experience and the opportunity to meet with vendors that related to my line of business. There is really everything for anyone who works with designing/producing custom graphics,” says Kerstyn Kunkle, Kunkle Kreations, Galveston, Indiana, who attended GPX Indianapolis in June 2021.

In 2021 GPX produced safe and successful events during a year of transition and continued uncertainty. In 2022 GPX will be back with more: more exhibitors and floor space, more networking, more special programming and events, and more training while continuing to provide a safe and personalized experience.

New in 2022 is START HERE Academy at GPX Charlotte, a 101-level, night-school style educational conference that provides valuable start-up resources for makers and crafters interested in turning their hobby into a business, and for established businesses looking to add new profit centers in related markets.

GPX will also feature Training in the Classroom, which includes START HERE-level and PRO-level courses, as well as Training in the Hall, networking opportunities at The Mixer @ GPX in Irving, Indianapolis and Long Beach and Drinx @ GPX in Denver, Meadowlands, and Charlotte.

“Bringing you the live, in-person GRAPHICS PRO EXPO has been a pure delight for us in 2021, even with all of the challenges and limitations of the pandemic,” says Dave Pomeroy, president of National Business Media, parent company of GPX. “But we’ve got more great ideas, energy and momentum ready to roll in 2022. We’ll be coming back with more in every city we visit — come see what we mean.”

The 2022 GPX lineup includes:

Irving, TX

March 10-12

Denver, CO

April 14-15

Indianapolis, IN – Featuring WRAPSCON

June 2-4

Meadowlands, NJ

July 21-22

Long Beach, CA

August 4-6

Charlotte, NC – Featuring START HERE Academy

September 16-17

Stay tuned for more news and information about the 2022 slate of GPX in-person events for the awards and personalization, apparel decoration, and sign and digital graphics markets at graphics-pro-expo.com.