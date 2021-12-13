Press Releases
Graphics Pro Expo Announces 2022 In-Person Event Schedule
The events will be held across six locations.
(PRESS RELEASE) BROOMFIELD, CO – Graphics Pro Expo (GPX) announces its 2022 in-person event schedule, featuring six accessible and dynamic locations coast-to-coast: Irving, Texas, March 10-12; Denver, April 14-15; Indianapolis, June 2-4; Meadowlands, New Jersey, July 21-22; Long Beach, California, Aug. 4-6; and Charlotte, September 16-17.
GPX provides access to new equipment, tools, printable materials, and processes utilized in the awards and personalization, apparel decoration, and signage and digital printing markets.
“I’m grateful for this experience and the opportunity to meet with vendors that related to my line of business. There is really everything for anyone who works with designing/producing custom graphics,” says Kerstyn Kunkle, Kunkle Kreations, Galveston, Indiana, who attended GPX Indianapolis in June 2021.
In 2021 GPX produced safe and successful events during a year of transition and continued uncertainty. In 2022 GPX will be back with more: more exhibitors and floor space, more networking, more special programming and events, and more training while continuing to provide a safe and personalized experience.
New in 2022 is START HERE Academy at GPX Charlotte, a 101-level, night-school style educational conference that provides valuable start-up resources for makers and crafters interested in turning their hobby into a business, and for established businesses looking to add new profit centers in related markets.
GPX will also feature Training in the Classroom, which includes START HERE-level and PRO-level courses, as well as Training in the Hall, networking opportunities at The Mixer @ GPX in Irving, Indianapolis and Long Beach and Drinx @ GPX in Denver, Meadowlands, and Charlotte.Advertisement
“Bringing you the live, in-person GRAPHICS PRO EXPO has been a pure delight for us in 2021, even with all of the challenges and limitations of the pandemic,” says Dave Pomeroy, president of National Business Media, parent company of GPX. “But we’ve got more great ideas, energy and momentum ready to roll in 2022. We’ll be coming back with more in every city we visit — come see what we mean.”
The 2022 GPX lineup includes:
Irving, TX
March 10-12
Denver, CO
April 14-15
Indianapolis, IN – Featuring WRAPSCON
June 2-4
Meadowlands, NJ
July 21-22
Long Beach, CA
August 4-6
Charlotte, NC – Featuring START HERE Academy
September 16-17
Stay tuned for more news and information about the 2022 slate of GPX in-person events for the awards and personalization, apparel decoration, and sign and digital graphics markets at graphics-pro-expo.com.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
The Mosaica Group Becomes Distribution Partner for Aeoon North America
Graphics Pro Expo Announces 2022 In-Person Event Schedule
Printing United Alliance Offers Free Membership and Services for Students
This Tricky Job Put 3 Expert Screen Printers to the Test
33-Year-Old Screen Shop Finds a Local Buyer
Women in Screen Printing Award Winner Shares Passion Project
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
True Tales3 months ago
If You Had Listened to Me, You Wouldn’t Have Botched 20,000 T-Shirts
-
Buzz Session3 weeks ago
17 Screen Printers Call BS on Things They Hear Frequently in the Industry
-
Photo Gallery4 months ago
13 Iconic Band T-Shirts That Will Strike a Chord with Screen Printers
-
Women in Screen Printing3 months ago
Meet the 2021 WISP Award Winners: Brandi Schieber
-
Photo Gallery4 months ago
What I Wished I Knew Before Becoming a Screen Printer
-
Headlines1 month ago
Thieves Steal $30,000 in Blank T-Shirts from Screen Printing Company
-
News3 months ago
Screen Shop Defrauded of Nearly $11K by Online Scammer
-
Hybrid Printing3 months ago
Why Hybrid Printing on Decorated Apparel Is Surging in Popularity