GraphicsFlow Art Portal

Allows end users to browse more than 25,000 production-ready vector designs and fonts.

GraphicsFlow has revealed Art Portal, an embeddable art catalog designed to allow end users to browse more than 25,000 production-ready vector designs and fonts to speed up the art approval process. PSPs can integrate the customizable portal to their existing site and use Art Portal to manage the creation process.

