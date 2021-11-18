Press Releases
GraphicsFlow Decorator Academy Classes Scheduled For December
Free weekly webinars are designed to help print businesses improve graphics and increase profits.
(PRESS RELEASE) TEMPE, AZ – GraphicsFlow, a unique graphics productivity tool built for print, promotional, and decorated apparel businesses, is offering free weekly educational webinars every Wednesday in December. This series is designed to help print businesses improve their graphics and sharpen their business skills to increase profits and attract more clients.
Classes are scheduled for 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST and last approximately one hour. If you have registered for a session and miss the live webcast, you can view the archived version. To learn more and register go to graphicsflow.com/decorator-academy-graphicsflow/.
Here’s the schedule for December:
Wednesday. Dec. 1
4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Maximizing Sales in the Holiday Marketplace
This session explores sales and marketing strategies for maximizing opportunities during the holiday season. Learn how to identify key opportunities for holiday sales; target decision-makers with proactive marketing campaigns; and use graphics as your secret weapon to separate yourself from the competition.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Drive Sales by Emulating Popular Retail Graphics Trends
This class identifies a strategy using the Graphics Builder sales and marketing kit to produce customized graphics that sell. You will learn how to capitalize on retail graphics trends, and create branding programs that combine multiple complementary products.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Proven Strategies for Successful Selling of Decorated Apparel
This class identifies effective strategies for maximizing your sales. It discusses how to evaluate your current sales strategies and get past your comfort level to sell with confidence. You’ll also learn how to identify, pursue, and close new clients.
Wednesday. Dec. 22
4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Grow Your Business With Embroidery Appliqué
If you have a vinyl cutter and an embroidery machine, you can create appliqué files that are more profitable than traditional embroidery with lower production costs. Find out how to create custom sew files from your vector graphics, and add embroidery elements and special effects to your appliqué designs.
You can contact GraphicsFlow by calling 800-959-7627, emailing [email protected], or visiting the website at graphicsflow.com.
