GraphicsFlow Launches Free Weekly Decorator Academy Series

(PRESS RELEASE) TEMPE, ARIZONA – GraphicsFlow, a unique graphics productivity tool built for print, promotional, and decorated apparel businesses, is launching a new weekly educational series called The Decorator Academy. These webinars will happen every Wednesday at 1 p.m. PST and are completely free.

You will learn how to improve your graphics workflow in the face of supplier shortages, how to charge premium prices using killer graphics, tips for growing sales and how to create a powerful social media strategy. Other topics will include techniques for printing for sports teams, how to wow with embroidery and how to emulate retail graphic trends.

If you have registered for a session and miss the live webcast, you can view the archived version.

Here’s the schedule for the coming month:

Weds. November 3

4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT

Overcoming Price Sensitivity With Killer Graphics

Give your business an edge by offering higher-quality graphics that allow you to charge premium prices. Identify the tools needed and position graphics as part of your company’s value and service.

Weds., November 10

4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT

Boost Sales By Implementing An Effective Social Media Strategy

This class teaches the basics of setting up a social media strategy on Facebook and Instagram. Learn how to use the platform as a digital portfolio of your work and use hashtags to reach more clients.

Advertisement

Weds. November 17

4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT

Bypass Digitizing and Ignite Your Embroidery Business

Learn how to convert vector graphics and bitmaps to production-ready sew files without digitizing, and create high-profit appliqué apparel using stock artwork and fonts.

Weds. November 24

4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT

Developing Effective School and Sports Fundraising Programs

Learn what type of graphics schools and sports teams want and learn how you can leverage that knowledge to help them raise funds for their programs. This session also includes how to launch ecommerce stores to maximize their efforts.

For more info and to register, go to graphicsflow.com/decorator-academy-graphicsflow. Contact GraphicsFlow at 800-959-7627; email: [email protected] or visit the website at graphicsflow.com.