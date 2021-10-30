Press Releases
GraphicsFlow Launches Free Weekly Decorator Academy Series
Webinars to offer workflow, sales, and marketing tips for apparel decorators.
(PRESS RELEASE) TEMPE, ARIZONA – GraphicsFlow, a unique graphics productivity tool built for print, promotional, and decorated apparel businesses, is launching a new weekly educational series called The Decorator Academy. These webinars will happen every Wednesday at 1 p.m. PST and are completely free.
You will learn how to improve your graphics workflow in the face of supplier shortages, how to charge premium prices using killer graphics, tips for growing sales and how to create a powerful social media strategy. Other topics will include techniques for printing for sports teams, how to wow with embroidery and how to emulate retail graphic trends.
If you have registered for a session and miss the live webcast, you can view the archived version.
Here’s the schedule for the coming month:
Weds. November 3
4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Overcoming Price Sensitivity With Killer Graphics
Give your business an edge by offering higher-quality graphics that allow you to charge premium prices. Identify the tools needed and position graphics as part of your company’s value and service.
Weds., November 10
4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Boost Sales By Implementing An Effective Social Media Strategy
This class teaches the basics of setting up a social media strategy on Facebook and Instagram. Learn how to use the platform as a digital portfolio of your work and use hashtags to reach more clients.
Weds. November 17
4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Bypass Digitizing and Ignite Your Embroidery Business
Learn how to convert vector graphics and bitmaps to production-ready sew files without digitizing, and create high-profit appliqué apparel using stock artwork and fonts.
Weds. November 24
4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Developing Effective School and Sports Fundraising Programs
Learn what type of graphics schools and sports teams want and learn how you can leverage that knowledge to help them raise funds for their programs. This session also includes how to launch ecommerce stores to maximize their efforts.
For more info and to register, go to graphicsflow.com/decorator-academy-graphicsflow. Contact GraphicsFlow at 800-959-7627; email: [email protected] or visit the website at graphicsflow.com.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
