GraphicsFlow Web-Based Productivity Tool

Intended for print, promo, and decorated apparel shops.

GraphicsFlow is cloud-based graphics productivity and workflow tool for print, promo, and decorated apparel shops engineered with four workspaces for managing artwork and art approvals. The Drive workspace is designed for uploading, storing, and managing graphics, logos, and art files, while the Art Approval workspaces enables users to manage art approvals at a glance, create digital proofs, and put together graphics options presentations for customers. The Library tool features a searchable, categorized library of 25,000+ vector-based designs, clip art, and fonts, and GraphicsFlow Art+ regularly offers new production-ready artwork.

