Grunt Style Goes Digital with Kornit Apollo to Revolutionize American-Made Apparel Production
Leading patriotic brand embraces high-speed, on-demand printing technology to eliminate stock shortages, boost efficiency, and meet growing retail and E-commerce demand.
(PRESS RELEASE) ISRAEL — Kornit Digital LTD., a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced that Grunt Style – one of America’s most recognized patriotic apparel brands – is making a bold move from analog screen printing to digital production with the Kornit Apollo. This strategic shift provides Grunt Style the agility necessary to eliminate stock shortages, produce at record speeds, and meet demand with unmatched efficiency, all while supporting a commitment to high-quality, American-made apparel.
Founded in 2009 by a former Army Drill Sargent, Grunt Style has built a fiercely loyal following by combining disruptive marketing, premium apparel, and an unapologetic commitment to American pride. With 17 retail stores and distribution across more than 2,500 locations, the brand required a production solution that could scale with e-commerce and retail demand. without delays or waste.
The Kornit Apollo direct-to-garment platform is specifically designed to address these needs with a solution that revolutionizes the supply chain by unlocking new levels of speed and flexibility. Apollo is unmatched in the market, setting the bar for high speed, retail quality direct-to- garment digital printing, enabling customers to gain a competitive edge through:
- Unmatched speed with ability to produce up to 400 garments per hour
- Automated loading and unloading of garments
- Auto-sized pallet shifting per garment size
- One-step system managed by a single operator
“Speed, efficiency and quality are critical to our success at Grunt Style — and Kornit Apollo delivers,” says Bill Hammond, CFO/COO, Grunt Style. “With the power to manage fully automated, on-demand production, we’re now able to eliminate stock shortages, produce at record speeds, and scale seamlessly without compromising our commitment to premium apparel. This just isn’t an upgrade; it’s a fundamental shift in how we’re able to meet customer demand in real-time.”
“Apparel isn’t just about the garments; it’s a form of self-expression,” says Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, Kornit Digital. “That’s why brands such as Grunt Style have become so popular, as consumers want to share their love of country and community with great looking fashion garments. For brands and producers, speed and agility are the key factors that truly define success in today’s apparel market, and Apollo is designed from the bottom up to meet these requirements. With Apollo, there’s virtually no limit to what our customers can achieve. This is the future of on-demand production.”
To learn more about Kornit Apollo and how it's revolutionizing the transition from screen to digital production, visit www.kornit.com.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
