GSG Announces the Passing of Lenny Diaspro

DALLAS, TX – It is with deep sadness that Graphic Solution Group (GSG) announces the passing of our valued Sign Territory Manager, Leonard “Lenny” G. Diaspro, who left us on Friday, October 18, 2024. With more than 40 years in the sign industry, Lenny was a passionate sales leader and a respected member of the sign industry.

Lenny was a co-owner of Cincinnati Sign Supply and in 2016 sold the company to GSG where he continued his sales career. Lenny was known for his fun-loving enthusiasm and his ability to build strong relationships with customers and suppliers, earning widespread admiration throughout the sign industry.

For 25 years, Lenny held numerous leadership roles at the Midwest Sign Association and chaired 15 of the organization’s golf tournaments. He also led the Business Advertising Council of the Cincinnati Sign Association. And, in 2024, the American Sign Museum honored Lenny for his volunteerism and support, by naming the bar and refreshment area Lenny’s.

Mark Granberry, GSG CEO, noted, “Lenny was a unique individual. He always had a smile on his face and was willing to help anyone who asked. You couldn’t help but love the guy; he brought a fun-loving spirit to the team and was the kind of person every sales organization wishes it had in its organization.”

Joe Pisel, Sign Source USA, says, “Our industry family has lost a life -long friend, a mentor, #1 Bengals fan, and soccer and hockey player. The sign industry has lost a legend. Rest in peace Lenny Diaspro — you’ll be deeply missed.”

Lenny is survived by his loving wife, Kelly; sister, Maria (Jim) Rzecznik; brother, Mark Diaspro (Amy Cowley); beloved dog, Dominic; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, OH.

Advertisement

Memorial donations can be made to the American Sign Museum or the American Heart Association.