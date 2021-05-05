GSG ZSK Racer 2W Stretch Field Embroidery Machine

Ideal for jerseys, towels, jackets, and more.

GSG has released the ZSK Racer 2W stretch field embroidery machine. The stretch sewing field measures 16 x 15 in., ideal for jerseys, towels, jackets, and more. The length can be expanded up to 19 in. with a border frame, making banner, curtain, and table runner embroidery possible without rehooping. Sequins, cording, and beading optional specialty devices are also available. The ZSK Racer 2W stretch field embroidery machine is capable of 1000 stitches/min, has an 80 million stitch memory, and an adjustable presser foot. It also features two USB ports and Ethernet; and a small tubular arm for sewing on sleeves, pockets, and socks.

POST CATEGORIES