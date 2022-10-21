Connect with us

Headlines

Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio

The apparel giant looks to bolster distribution in the Midwest.
mm

Published

11 hours ago

on

Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
Courtesy of VanTrust Real Estate

Hanesbrands (Winston-Salem, NC) has signed a lease for an expansive warehouse in central Ohio.

The apparel maker inked a “long-term” lease for the warehouse and will begin operations there in the next couple of months, according to the building’s developer, VanTrust Real Estate.

“We are pleased to partner with VanTrust and make an investment in the region,” said Jeff Pitts, vice president of global real estate, Hanesbrands. “The location allows us direct access to customers throughout the country, and we look forward to beginning operations later this year.”

The 1,194,865-square-foot building is located at an industrial park called Rickenbacker Exchange, development of which began in the fall of 2020. The 900-acre project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular