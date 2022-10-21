Headlines
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
The apparel giant looks to bolster distribution in the Midwest.
Hanesbrands (Winston-Salem, NC) has signed a lease for an expansive warehouse in central Ohio.
The apparel maker inked a “long-term” lease for the warehouse and will begin operations there in the next couple of months, according to the building’s developer, VanTrust Real Estate.
“We are pleased to partner with VanTrust and make an investment in the region,” said Jeff Pitts, vice president of global real estate, Hanesbrands. “The location allows us direct access to customers throughout the country, and we look forward to beginning operations later this year.”
The 1,194,865-square-foot building is located at an industrial park called Rickenbacker Exchange, development of which began in the fall of 2020. The 900-acre project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
