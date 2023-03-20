HanesBrands Names Lorenzo Moretti President of Champion Europe

(PRESS RELEASE) WINSTON-SALEM, NC — HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced that Lorenzo Moretti has been named president of Champion Europe.

In this role, Moretti will drive growth in the Champion brand across Europe, with a focus on continuing to elevate the business by delivering innovative products and building brand desire. He will lead the Champion Europe direct-to-consumer business and build the company’s strong position in wholesale channels. Moretti will join HanesBrands in July and will be based in Carpi, Italy.

“Delivering profitable growth in Europe is crucial to unlocking our Full Potential, and I’m thrilled to add a leader with Lorenzo’s deep experience in activewear and retail to our global Champion team,” said Vanessa LeFebvre, president, Global Activewear. “Lorenzo has a long history of leading high-performing teams and building consumer-led product and marketing strategies. I look forward to working with him as we inspire consumers around the world to determine, ‘what do you Champion?’”

Moretti brings extensive experience in the activewear category, consumer goods, marketing, e-commerce and retail. He joins HanesBrands from Dr. Martens – Airwair International Ltd, where he was EMEA president, delivering significant revenue and earnings growth while expanding in new and existing markets. Moretti led the overhaul of the company’s product and marketing strategy with a focus on the consumer.

Prior to joining Dr. Martens in 2020, Moretti served as chief executive officer at Office Holdings, Ltd, the U.K.-based fashion retailer. Earlier in his career, Moretti held senior leadership positions at Nike, where he was responsible for the company’s European football strategy and development and the company’s European direct-to-consumer business. Moretti also held senior leadership positions at Gap and Tesco.

Advertisement

“Champion is an iconic brand with a record of innovation and style, and I’m thrilled to help unlock the enormous potential of this brand in Europe,” Moretti said. “I look forward to working with the passionate Champion Europe team as we take the brand to the next level.”

HanesBrands