Harnessing AI to Yield Actionable Intelligence

TODAY’S SCREEN-PRINTING businesses are trying to remain as productive and profitable as possible in our ever-changing environment. Not only does the impact of e-commerce mean that the way we interact with customers and take orders is changing, but an even bigger shake-up is underway in how we produce work. We are moving away from being a mass production industry to becoming a mass customization industry.

That has many implications for print shops’ existing workflows. Chief among them is that finding efficiencies in bulk is increasingly less of an option. Taken alongside skills shortages, rising operating and material costs, and a growing focus on sustainability, printers everywhere are looking for ways to preserve or improve their profit margins.

When the ground continually is shifting, you need insightful information at your fingertips to make the best decision quickly. Staying mindful of your business objectives and underpinning those with insight-revealing data is what enables you to answer questions about everything from pricing and how to most efficiently produce orders, to what equipment investments will deliver the best return, and which customer accounts are likely to be the most lucrative in the future.

Yet while most print businesses have more than enough data, it typically is siloed and disconnected, which means using it is difficult, time-consuming, and sometimes even impossible.

Streamlining with Connected Automation

For most companies looking to optimize their productivity, the answers already lie within their walls. Why? Systems purporting to increase productivity and efficiency for print businesses of all kinds are a dime a dozen. But if they operate in silos, those efficiencies always are going to be capped. And whether it is due to intrinsic limitations, technological choices made by software publishers, or simply a lack of time to optimize them, most systems out there have silo architectures.

So, while embracing transformative technologies can be the key to finding ways to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and build a stronger platform for growth, the answer rarely is as simple as another off-the-shelf piece of software or even a new AI-driven tool. The answer is to look to a software concept called “connected automation.”

This is a concept for optimizing information systems and organizations. It is as much a method and a mindset as it is a technological process. The principle is based on two components — connectors, which are used to “plug in” different software systems that didn’t previously communicate, and automation whereby a succession of actions can be triggered by events or scenarios without manual intervention.

In practice, implementing connected automation entails taking a holistic view of the customer journey and making it possible to constantly analyze customer and order workflows within the company with the goal of improving them through automation. Optimization thus becomes an ongoing process enabled by continual measurement and evaluation.

In the context of the screen-printing industry, the connected automation approach tackles the silo architecture that is so prevalent in so many print businesses’ information systems. As a result, it removes the need for data re-entry from one component to another, reduces information loss between components, consolidates data to improve company management, and even facilitates interconnection with customers, suppliers and partners. Overall, connected automation reduces manual operations, saves time, improves reliability and consolidates data.

Can AI Streamline Production?

Frequently, I am asked what AI means for the screen-printing industry. When people ask this, they typically are thinking of the generative AI applications that capture so many people’s imaginations. Of course, numerous applications are available for that within the our industry, and AI already is creeping into many of the tools we use. Cleaning up images, preparing files, offering smarter design templates to web-to-print customers, enabling always-on customer service with chatbots, and creating marketing content are just a few examples.

Research published recently by the PRINTING United Alliance and NAPCO Research in the USA found that, as of March 2024, as many as 40% of surveyed print providers already were using AI applications in some form, most commonly to enhance their marketing and sales efforts.

However, the real potential for AI to transform the print industry lies in its potential to help people turn unstructured business data into actionable intelligence that informs strategic decision making. If you look at the PRINTING United Alliance State of the Industry Survey for the first quarter of 2024, it seems that many print providers agree. While not many do so currently, more than a third are planning to start using AI in operations management within the next year, and just more than a quarter of respondents expect to start using it to evaluate company performance.

What Could This Workflow Optimization Look Like?

As with any fast-evolving, disruptive technology, we only can really guess at how AI will have reshaped the industry five or even 10 years from now. However, based on what we know today, what we see happening in the market and what we’ve been working on with industry partners through the development of Atomyx, there are several areas where it has particularly exciting potential.

These include:

Value creation: Evaluating the customer experience, spotting patterns in customer feedback, and identifying growth opportunities with existing customers.

Evaluating the customer experience, spotting patterns in customer feedback, and identifying growth opportunities with existing customers. Horizon scanning: Conducting market and competitor analysis.

Conducting market and competitor analysis. Demand and capacity forecasting: Reviewing historical sales data alongside records of customer feedback to establish patterns and derive likely outcomes.

At present, AI is only as good as the prompts it receives. This is why one of the overarching themes that you’ll see in many talks, reports, and forecasts about the potential of AI in any industry is the importance of retaining human oversight. Every bit as important as prompts, however, is the data that AI has access to. AI algorithms are amazing at handling huge amounts of unstructured data, but for us to harness its potential to enable better informed decisions it is essential that data can flow freely and be usable in the cloud.

What the industry has been missing is the ability to find the data a company has at its disposal, extract it, connect it, and visualize it to transform it from information into insight. Automating this process not only will unlock potentially useful information, but in doing so it will unlock the true value of AI for our industry. It will be revolutionary in that it empowers business leaders with information that will change everything.

