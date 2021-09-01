Here Are the Winners of the 2021 Women in Screen Printing Awards

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE six winners of our second annual Women in Screen Printing competition. These women are leaders at businesses that provide screen printing services as a primary function. From prominent positions such as founder, president, and owner, these women both excel and improve the industry by demonstrating exceptional leadership, progressive responsibility, and community awareness. Our winners were chosen by the Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board, comprised of 17 industry experts. Nominators highlighted candidate’s leadership, community involvement, mentorship, awards, certifications, and more.

The winners will be recognized at MadeLab’s launch party on September 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Ft. Worth, Texas. Register for the event here.