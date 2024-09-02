Connect with us

Here Are the Winners of the 2024 Women In Screen Printing Awards

Screen Printing magazine recognizes six standout industry leaders.

1 day ago

AS A FEMALE MEMBER of the printing community for nearly 40 years, I have seen the huge influence women have had across all printing platforms. And textile, industrial, and commercial screen printing is no exception. Women have been a part of the community all along, whether being entrepreneurs and owning their own companies, C-level executives, women working in print shops whether in marketing, graphic design, press operators…the list goes on.

The problem has been that women were rarely recognized for their outstanding efforts and contributions to their industry and communities until recently. Now, many industry corporations, organizations, and of course us here at Screen Printing magazine are committed to making sure these incredible ladies get the recognition they so deserve.

With that, we present the winners of the 2024 Women in Screen Printing Awards. Our annual showcase profiles six outstanding women who have made a difference. This is not only in their own shops for technical and creative expertise, but also for local and national leadership, progressive responsibility, and community awareness. They all are making a major impact in advancing the screen-printing industry by their extensive lists of involvement.

We’d like to thank our sponsor, U.N.I.T.E., for its support of this important recognition. Come see the awards ceremony at the show.

Congratulations to our winners:

  • Corinna Larson
    Owner, Torches Design Studio
    Denver, NC
  • Ella Vickerman
    Printer Twin City Tees
    Minneapolis, MN
  • Letisha Allen
    Operations Manager, Print Perf
    Lawrenceville, GA
  • Megan Griffith
    Owner, P & M Apparel
    Polk City, IA
  • Kristina Gibbons
    Owner, Varsity
    Fort Pierce, FL
  • Veronica Anderson
    Owner, Okie Print Barn
    Mustang, OK

The Women in Screen Printing Awards are sponsored exclusively by UNITE TOGETHER.

