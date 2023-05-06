Product Wrap-Up
Here’s Our Newest Product for May/June
Stickers International Neon Stickers
Fluorescent vinyl stickers offered in yellow, pink, orange, and green.
Stickers International’s Fluorescent Stickers are digitally printable, waterproof, tear resistant, and UV resistant. Offered in neon yellow, orange, pink, and green, the stickers are supplied in sheets with sizes ranging from .5 x .5 in. to 8.81 x 8.64 in. A strong adhesive provides outdoor durability of 24 months for yellow and 18 months for orange, pink, and green on flat and slightly curved surfaces.
MANUFACTURER: Stickers International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Mimaki Direct-to-Film Inkjet Press
Designed to prevent common DTF issues.
Mimaki has revealed the 31.5-in. TxF150-75, the company’s first DTF inkjet printer for the textile and apparel printing market. The press features a built-in ink circulation system and degassed ink pack design with aluminum packs engineered to prevent common DTF issues such as poor ink ejection and white ink clogging. TxF150-75 offers additional features, including a nozzle check unit, nozzle recovery system, RasterLink7 RIP software, and new PHT50 Oeko-Tex Eco Passport-certified, water-based heat transfer pigment inks in CMYK + white. The TxF150-75 is designed for full-color printing on a range of light or dark fabrics. Applications include custom merchandise, sportswear, and apparel decoration.
MANUFACTURER: Mimaki
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
Inkcups Helix 2.0 Cylindrical Printers
Redesigned with faster speeds and advanced features.
Inkcups’ Helix 2.0 line of redesigned cylindrical inkjet printers includes the upgraded Helix 2.0 and Double Helix presses, plus a new Helix+ machine. Each printer offers a redesigned appearance with wider frame and illuminated interior. Other standard available features include automated cylinder height adjust, automatic intelligent diameter measurement, and Helix software package.
The Helix 2.0 printer still offers full-color (CMYKWW + varnish) printing on straight-walled and tapered cylinders. The press also leverages new features, including the proprietary ColorBoost system with two channels per head for higher quality images at faster speeds; increased in-line pretreatment options for adding corona, plasma, or jettable primer; optional light curtain for operator safety; and the option to perform curing at the back of the machine.
The new Helix+ is designed as a stepping stone between the single-print-fixture Helix 2.0 and the twin-print-fixture Double Helix. The Helix+ is a single-tunnel machine that can be upgraded to a double-tunnel design for added flexibility.
MANUFACTURER: Inkcups
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing / Graphics Printing / Industrial Printing
Stahls’ Chroma-Twill Heat Transfer
Features a glossy, iridescent shine with a woven-fabric feel.
Stahls’ CAD-cut Chroma-Twill heat transfer vinyl is designed to combine the look and texture of traditional twill with a glossy, iridescent shimmering effect that color-shifts. The transfer applies with a heat press, can layer on top of itself, and is compatible with cotton or polyester fabrics. Available in 12- and 20-in. rolls in colors including white, arctic green, jade, lime green, nugget gold, pink, poppy red, silver, sky blue, and yellow.
MANUFACTURER: Stahl’s
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
Lawson DTF Powder
Now Oeko-Tex Eco Passport certified.
Lawson Screen and Digital Products has announced its line of direct-to-film powder is now Oeko-Tex Eco-Passport certified and compliant with Reach and ZDHC guidelines. According to the company, these designations provide third-party verification that each compound is suitable for sustainable, environmentally friendly textile production. Lawson offers standard ground and fine ground DTF powder, both designed to work with a variety of light and dark garments.
MANUFACTURER: Lawson Screen & Digital Products
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
Independent Trading Youth Pullover
Adds youth size tie dye hoodie.
Independent Trading has added a youth size to its PRM1500TD Midweight Tie Dye Hooded Pullover, constructed with 9-oz, 80% ringspun cotton/20% poly blend fleece and 100% cotton 30-singles face yarn for a stable printing surface. Features include sewn eyelets, 1 x 1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband, split-stitch double-needle-sewn seams, twill-taped neck, and jersey-lined hood. The standard-fit hooded pullover is available in youth sizes XS-XL and six tie-dyed colors: black, navy, aqua blue, pink, sunset swirl, and cotton candy.
MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
