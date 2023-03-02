Product Wrap-Up
Here’s Our Product for March/April Issue
Supacolor Heat Transfer Next Generation Updates
Faster press times, and more vibrant colors.
Supacolor has announced the next generation of its namesake hot peel transfer. Updates include a longer peel window to avoid issues when not able to peel right away, faster press times, and more vibrant colors, according to the company.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Supacolor
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
Art, Ad, Alchemy, and… Altruism?
Talented Young Creatives
Screen Precision
Markzware PDF Conversion Software
The application converts PDF files to editable InDesign and more.
Markzware has announced PDFMarkz SE PDF conversion software for Windows 10 and 11 users, expanding from only macOS compatibility. The application converts PDF files to editable InDesign, QuarkXPress, and Affinity Publisher layouts with live text, layers, and images, enabling edits or design changes to be made when native jobs or artwork are no longer available. PDF documents are exported as IDML (InDesign Markup Language) files that can be opened in Adobe InDesign CS4 and newer versions, or imported into DTP applications that support IDML. PDFMarkz SE also converts PDF Annotations or comments into an IDML file viewable in InDesign 2023.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Markzware
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry
Roland DGA Desktop DTF Printer
Images custom apparel with no weeding or masking.
Roland DGA’s 19-in. VersaStudio BN-20D desktop direct-to-film printer functions as a DTF press and also as a standalone vinyl cutter, according to the company. The machine is compatible with S-PG inks in CMYK and white, S-F164 direct transfer film, and S-Powder direct transfer powder to output transfers for detailed custom T-shirts, tote bags, aprons, and more on substrates including cotton, polyester, cotton/polyester blends, denim, nylon, and rayon without weeding or masking. Features include variable dot printing for photographic reproduction and smooth gradations, Roland Intelligent Pass Control for enhanced image quality and color, automated cutting function for outputting designs using glitter and metallic color vinyl, updated ink delivery and recirculation system for more reliable performance, dedicated CMYK ink channels and updated white ink delivery channel for rich color on light and dark garments, and VersaWorks 6 RIP software for processing PDF, EPS, and PS files, accessing color libraries, and more.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Roland DGA
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
ICScolor Remote Director V4
Offering new features and a simplified, modern interface.
ICScolor has released Remote Director V4 collaborative digital color proofing software. With new features and a simplified, modern interface, the software is said to eliminate the need for hard copy proofs. Features include:
- Creation of color-accurate online proofs shareable with anyone, anywhere
- Hot folder automation to streamline workflow
- SDK for integrating with third-party tools
- Accurate, uniform color across all calibrated monitors (monitor calibration software included)
- Press operator-specific role to simplify user interface
- Support for package printing applications as well as commercial markets
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: ICScolor
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry
Stahls’ CAD-Cut Puff Heat Transfer Vinyl
Offered in a variety of colors.
Stahls’ has launched CAD-Cut Puff special-effect heat transfer vinyl that begins flat and smooth for ease of vinyl cutting and develops a dimensional, textured matte puff effect as the material expands during heat application. The CPSIA-certified transfer applies to cotton or polyester substrates at a low temperature, allowing decoration of children’s clothing and heat-sensitive materials in fashion, spirit wear, and athleisure applications. Offered in a variety of colors including white, black, apple green, beige, chocolate brown, gold, green, light blue, light pink, medium pink, navy, neon blue, neon orange, neon yellow, orange, purple, and red.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Stahl’s
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
ArtPro + GMG OpenColor Connector
Engineered to enable uninterrupted file processing and color conversion.
Esko and GMG have launched ArtPro+ GMG OpenColor Connector to enhance connectivity and data exchange between GMG’s profiling and color prediction application, GMG OpenColor, and Esko’s native prepress editing software, ArtPro+. The integration is engineered to enable uninterrupted file processing and color conversion, the creation of standardized and automated processes for color matching and reseparation of multicolor image and vector data, enhanced color precision on press, increased flexibility for printers via rapid and precise prepress setup, retention of metadata, and more.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Esko
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry
Advertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Brother International Names VP of Industrial Products Division
Here’s Our Product for March/April Issue
ArtPro + GMG OpenColor Connector
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
How Arnold Schwarzenegger Can Help You Sell More Shirts
Atlanta Screenprints Loses $75,000 Worth of Equipment in Heist
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Shop Management2 weeks ago
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
-
Chessie Rosier-Parker2 weeks ago
How Arnold Schwarzenegger Can Help You Sell More Shirts
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Talk Shirty to Me Scores Big Super Bowl Opportunity
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Atlanta Screenprints Loses $75,000 Worth of Equipment in Heist
-
Andy MacDougall4 days ago
Screen Printers Should Look to Graduates with Art Training
-
Headlines6 days ago
C&W Companies to Spend $2.4 Million on Expansion
-
Press Releases4 weeks ago
Goodwin Graphics Presents Silver Service Award to Aaron Draplin
-
Shop Management3 weeks ago
How Screen Printers Can Get Leaner and Meaner