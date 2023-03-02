Here’s Our Product for March/April Issue

Supacolor Heat Transfer Next Generation Updates

Faster press times, and more vibrant colors.

Supacolor has announced the next generation of its namesake hot peel transfer. Updates include a longer peel window to avoid issues when not able to peel right away, faster press times, and more vibrant colors, according to the company.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Supacolor

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

Markzware PDF Conversion Software

The application converts PDF files to editable InDesign and more.

Markzware has announced PDFMarkz SE PDF conversion software for Windows 10 and 11 users, expanding from only macOS compatibility. The application converts PDF files to editable InDesign, QuarkXPress, and Affinity Publisher layouts with live text, layers, and images, enabling edits or design changes to be made when native jobs or artwork are no longer available. PDF documents are exported as IDML (InDesign Markup Language) files that can be opened in Adobe InDesign CS4 and newer versions, or imported into DTP applications that support IDML. PDFMarkz SE also converts PDF Annotations or comments into an IDML file viewable in InDesign 2023.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Markzware

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry

Roland DGA Desktop DTF Printer

Images custom apparel with no weeding or masking.

Roland DGA’s 19-in. VersaStudio BN-20D desktop direct-to-film printer functions as a DTF press and also as a standalone vinyl cutter, according to the company. The machine is compatible with S-PG inks in CMYK and white, S-F164 direct transfer film, and S-Powder direct transfer powder to output transfers for detailed custom T-shirts, tote bags, aprons, and more on substrates including cotton, polyester, cotton/polyester blends, denim, nylon, and rayon without weeding or masking. Features include variable dot printing for photographic reproduction and smooth gradations, Roland Intelligent Pass Control for enhanced image quality and color, automated cutting function for outputting designs using glitter and metallic color vinyl, updated ink delivery and recirculation system for more reliable performance, dedicated CMYK ink channels and updated white ink delivery channel for rich color on light and dark garments, and VersaWorks 6 RIP software for processing PDF, EPS, and PS files, accessing color libraries, and more.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Roland DGA

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing

ICScolor Remote Director V4

Offering new features and a simplified, modern interface.

ICScolor has released Remote Director V4 collaborative digital color proofing software. With new features and a simplified, modern interface, the software is said to eliminate the need for hard copy proofs. Features include:

Creation of color-accurate online proofs shareable with anyone, anywhere

Hot folder automation to streamline workflow

SDK for integrating with third-party tools

Accurate, uniform color across all calibrated monitors (monitor calibration software included)

Press operator-specific role to simplify user interface

Support for package printing applications as well as commercial markets

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: ICScolor

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry

Stahls’ CAD-Cut Puff Heat Transfer Vinyl

Offered in a variety of colors.

Stahls’ has launched CAD-Cut Puff special-effect heat transfer vinyl that begins flat and smooth for ease of vinyl cutting and develops a dimensional, textured matte puff effect as the material expands during heat application. The CPSIA-certified transfer applies to cotton or polyester substrates at a low temperature, allowing decoration of children’s clothing and heat-sensitive materials in fashion, spirit wear, and athleisure applications. Offered in a variety of colors including white, black, apple green, beige, chocolate brown, gold, green, light blue, light pink, medium pink, navy, neon blue, neon orange, neon yellow, orange, purple, and red.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Stahl’s

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

ArtPro + GMG OpenColor Connector

Engineered to enable uninterrupted file processing and color conversion.

Esko and GMG have launched ArtPro+ GMG OpenColor Connector to enhance connectivity and data exchange between GMG’s profiling and color prediction application, GMG OpenColor, and Esko’s native prepress editing software, ArtPro+. The integration is engineered to enable uninterrupted file processing and color conversion, the creation of standardized and automated processes for color matching and reseparation of multicolor image and vector data, enhanced color precision on press, increased flexibility for printers via rapid and precise prepress setup, retention of metadata, and more.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Esko

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry

Advertisement