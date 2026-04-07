Hirsch Prism Digital 32” Direct-To-Film Powder Shaker/Dryer

Cooling fans and a take-up roll protect prints until finishing.

The ZH850 32” Powder Shaker/Dryer is designed to pair seamlessly with Mimaki DTF printers, delivering even powder application and consistent curing in a safe, comfortable production environment. Cooling fans and a take-up roll protect prints until finishing. It supports film widths up to 31.5 inches and runs on single-phase 220V power. The unit measures 64 x 36 x 49 inches, weighs 625 pounds, includes a one-year warranty, and requires external filtration or venting.

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