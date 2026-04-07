Digital Printing
Hirsch Prism Digital 32” Direct-To-Film Powder Shaker/Dryer
Cooling fans and a take-up roll protect prints until finishing.
The ZH850 32” Powder Shaker/Dryer is designed to pair seamlessly with Mimaki DTF printers, delivering even powder application and consistent curing in a safe, comfortable production environment. Cooling fans and a take-up roll protect prints until finishing. It supports film widths up to 31.5 inches and runs on single-phase 220V power. The unit measures 64 x 36 x 49 inches, weighs 625 pounds, includes a one-year warranty, and requires external filtration or venting.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Hirsch Solutions
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
Most Popular
-
Tips and How-To1 month ago
The Alternative Manager’s Toolkit: 9 Areas Where Screen Printers Can Think Differently
-
Case Studies2 months ago
22 Useful Tips From Screen Printing Case Studies
-
Andy MacDougall2 months ago
Part 2 Print or Print 2 Part?
-
Tips and How-To2 months ago
The Alternative Manager’s Guide to Getting Things Done
-
Tips and How-To1 month ago
The Alternative Manager’s Guide to Problem Solving
-
Tips and How-To2 months ago
The Alternative Manager’s Guide to Improvement
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy2 months ago
Episode 30 – A Look Back, a Look Forward, and a Closer Look at Printing on 3 Dimensional Objects ‘Print 2 Part’
-
Tips and How-To1 month ago
The Alternative Manager’s Guide to Influencing Your Team