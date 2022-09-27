Webinars/Videos
How to Reduce Bottlenecks with Better Art Instructions
Gavin St Georges partners with Marshall Atkinson for Shirt Lab Tribe Workshop.
IN A RECENT Shirt Lab Tribe Workshop webinar, Marshall Atkinson and Gavin St Georges, Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board members, share ways you can solve your shop’s art problems. Learn how you can save time by writing better art instructions by watching the video above.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Ohio Screen Shop Acquired by Marketing Agency
Adrienne Palmer Joins “Q&A With Alan & Marshall”
Screen Printer in Limbo After Death of Co-Owner
3 Apparel Printers Land on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies
14 Special Effects You Can Use to Enhance Your Screen Prints
