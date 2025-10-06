Connect with us

Huedrift Unveils New DTF Printer Line for Creators and Small Businesses

Company joins the expanding field of DTF manufacturers courting small apparel decorators and print-on-demand operations.
(PRESS RELEASE) Huedrift has launched a new line of direct-to-film (DTF) printers designed to help independent creators and small businesses produce high-quality custom apparel and décor.

The range includes three models — Huedrift One, Huedrift Pro, and Huedrift Pro Max — each tailored to a different stage of a creator’s journey. The company says the entry-level One provides an affordable introduction to DTF printing, while the Pro balances compact design with professional output. The Pro Max, aimed at entrepreneurs, offers faster speeds, stable white-ink circulation, and higher production capacity.

“Our mission is to remove barriers to creativity,” said Michael Chen, Huedrift’s CEO. “Whether you’re customizing your first T-shirt or scaling a design business, these printers give people the confidence to create.”

Huedrift said each model includes user-friendly software, customer support, and training resources, emphasizing reliability and ease of use for those expanding into DTF production. The company described the release as part of its mission to make professional-quality printing “accessible to anyone ready to turn everyday ideas into wearable art.”

