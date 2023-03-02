Connect with us

Business & Industry

mm

Published

17 hours ago

on

ICScolor Remote Director V4

ICScolor Remote Director V4

Offering new features and a simplified, modern interface.

ICScolor has released Remote Director V4 collaborative digital color proofing software. With new features and a simplified, modern interface, the software is said to eliminate the need for hard copy proofs. Features include:

  • Creation of color-accurate online proofs shareable with anyone, anywhere
  • Hot folder automation to streamline workflow
  • SDK for integrating with third-party tools
  • Accurate, uniform color across all calibrated monitors (monitor calibration software included)
  • Press operator-specific role to simplify user interface
  • Support for package printing applications as well as commercial markets

ICScolor

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: ICScolor
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

Most Popular