Business & Industry
ICScolor Remote Director V4
Offering new features and a simplified, modern interface.
ICScolor has released Remote Director V4 collaborative digital color proofing software. With new features and a simplified, modern interface, the software is said to eliminate the need for hard copy proofs. Features include:
- Creation of color-accurate online proofs shareable with anyone, anywhere
- Hot folder automation to streamline workflow
- SDK for integrating with third-party tools
- Accurate, uniform color across all calibrated monitors (monitor calibration software included)
- Press operator-specific role to simplify user interface
- Support for package printing applications as well as commercial markets
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: ICScolor
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry
