If You Could Hire One of the Following, Which Would It Be?

It’s a three-way split among our Brain Squad.
Other responses:

  • Someone who is truly passionate about the work and eager to master their craft. — Joshua Rogers, Grunt Style, Carol Stream, Illinois
  • Trained screen printer. — Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Traces Screen Printing, Waterloo, Ontario

What’s the Brain Squad?

If you’re the owner or top manager of a U.S.screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-print pros. Sign up here.

