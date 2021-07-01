Shop Management
If You Could Hire One of the Following, Which Would It Be?
It’s a three-way split among our Brain Squad.
Other responses:
- Someone who is truly passionate about the work and eager to master their craft. — Joshua Rogers, Grunt Style, Carol Stream, Illinois
- Trained screen printer. — Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Traces Screen Printing, Waterloo, Ontario
