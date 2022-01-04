Connect with us

Woulda Coulda Shoulda

I’m Not Giving You Free T-Shirts So You Can “Test My Printing Skills”

A cunning client thought I was born yesterday.
Published

13 hours ago

THINGS YOU WANTED TO SAY TO FRUSTRATING CLIENTS, BUT DIDN’T.

“Yeah, Right!”

So, let me get this right… You want me to print these 12 T-shirts first at a discount because you want to test my printing skills. And you believe your T-shirt brand will be the best thing ever, all the celebrities will wear it. And you’ll place an order for 500 pieces right after you sell the first 12 T-shirts. And both our businesses will blow up together. Right! Man, if you want 12 T-shirts just say you want 12 T-shirts and skip the crazy story.

Woulda Coulda Shouldas are collected from the Screen Printing‘s Brain Squad and shared anonymously.

