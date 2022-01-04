Woulda Coulda Shoulda
I’m Not Giving You Free T-Shirts So You Can “Test My Printing Skills”
A cunning client thought I was born yesterday.
THINGS YOU WANTED TO SAY TO FRUSTRATING CLIENTS, BUT DIDN’T.
“Yeah, Right!”
So, let me get this right… You want me to print these 12 T-shirts first at a discount because you want to test my printing skills. And you believe your T-shirt brand will be the best thing ever, all the celebrities will wear it. And you’ll place an order for 500 pieces right after you sell the first 12 T-shirts. And both our businesses will blow up together. Right! Man, if you want 12 T-shirts just say you want 12 T-shirts and skip the crazy story.
Woulda Coulda Shouldas are collected from the Screen Printing‘s Brain Squad and shared anonymously.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Meet the 4th Annual Rising Stars of Screen Printing: Justin Vu
NJ Screen Shop Gets Its Big Break with Celebrity Partnership
5 Screen Printers Reflect on Challenges and Opportunities from 2021
Screen Printing Magazine’s Top 10 Articles from 2021
Special Delivery
