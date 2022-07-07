Woulda Coulda Shoulda
I’m Not Printing 5 Shirts So You Can Pretend You’re Harry Potter for a Weekend
A screen printer must show restraint when a muggle places a measly order.
Things you wanted to say to frustrating clients, but didn’t.
“Sorry, Karen.”
I am absolutely not interested in printing your Harry F’ing Potter shirts for your Disney trip. Our minimum is 24 not 5. No, your money isn’t green; it doesn’t spend the same. I don’t care if we charge you 100 bucks per shirt. We aren’t doing it.
Woulda Coulda Shouldas are collected from the Screen Printing‘s Brain Squad and shared anonymously.
What’s the Brain Squad?
If you’re the owner or top manager of a screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-printing pros. Sign up here.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
I’m Not Printing 5 Shirts So You Can Pretend You’re Harry Potter for a Weekend
Screen Pros Divulge Memorable Tales from Successful Client Pitches
Breezy Shop Wear and Ice Cream Bars: Screen Printers Offer Tips for Running Your Shop in the Summer
Screen Shop Found Operating in Condemned Warehouse
Screen Printer to Build $9 Million Facility
35-Year-Old Embroidery Shop Acquired by Screen Printing Franchise
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Largest Screen Printer in Texas to Break Ground on New Facility
-
Andy MacDougall3 weeks ago
One Bad Screen Can Ruin a Job – Make Sure It Doesn’t
-
Headlines1 week ago
Screen Shop Found Operating in Condemned Warehouse
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Screen Printer to Build $9 Million Facility
-
Headlines6 days ago
35-Year-Old Embroidery Shop Acquired by Screen Printing Franchise
-
Brain Squad2 weeks ago
“The Doctor Wants to Know How I Got Plastisol in My Blood”
-
Tips and How-To2 weeks ago
Printing on Athletic Apparel: A How-To Guide for Screen Pros
-
Do You or Don't You?2 weeks ago
28% of Screen Printers Shop Their Competitors