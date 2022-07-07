I’m Not Printing 5 Shirts So You Can Pretend You’re Harry Potter for a Weekend

Things you wanted to say to frustrating clients, but didn’t.

“Sorry, Karen.”

I am absolutely not interested in printing your Harry F’ing Potter shirts for your Disney trip. Our minimum is 24 not 5. No, your money isn’t green; it doesn’t spend the same. I don’t care if we charge you 100 bucks per shirt. We aren’t doing it.

