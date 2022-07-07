Connect with us

Woulda Coulda Shoulda

I’m Not Printing 5 Shirts So You Can Pretend You’re Harry Potter for a Weekend

A screen printer must show restraint when a muggle places a measly order.
Published

2 hours ago

Things you wanted to say to frustrating clients, but didn’t.

“Sorry, Karen.”

I am absolutely not interested in printing your Harry F’ing Potter shirts for your Disney trip. Our minimum is 24 not 5. No, your money isn’t green; it doesn’t spend the same. I don’t care if we charge you 100 bucks per shirt. We aren’t doing it.

Woulda Coulda Shouldas are collected from the Screen Printing‘s Brain Squad and shared anonymously.

What’s the Brain Squad?

If you’re the owner or top manager of a screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-printing pros. Sign up here.

