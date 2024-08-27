Press Releases
Imperial Announces David Shaffer as President of Brand
Shaffer will manage Imperial’s Golf, Corporate, Destination & Leisure, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) and Licensing businesses.
(PRESS RELEASE) BOURBON, MO – Imperial, a leading headwear, apparel and accessories manufacturer founded in 1916, announced golf industry veteran David Shaffer as its new President. In his new role, Shaffer will manage Imperial’s Golf, Corporate, Destination & Leisure, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) and Licensing businesses. Imperial is a top headwear brand for Sportsman Cap & Bag, providing 17 distributor locations across the U.S. and Canada with blank versions of many of their styles for use in the promotional industry.
“I am excited for my new position and the future of Imperial,” said Shaffer. “Leading the Imperial brand and our team is an honor. I’m looking forward to developing our business, great products and strong partnerships for years to come.”
Shaffer has been with Imperial for more than 13 years. He has held various positions at the Company, including Director of Marketing, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, and most recently Senior Vice President of Sales. Shaffer also played a major role in the sale of Imperial to CPC in 2021, the acquisition of JT Spencer in 2022, establishing the Imperial Foundation in 2023, and the acquisition of Pukka in 2024.
“David is a dynamic executive with a strong track record of building the Imperial brand,” said Todd Johnson, CEO of Imperial. “He embodies all the qualities and characteristics we look for in a leader, as well as the Imperial brand. I have no doubt David will continue to grow our brand, while delivering value to our customers and positively impact the communities we serve.”
David Shaffer is a graduate of Northwestern University, with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and a Master of Science in Marketing. He was also a NCAA Division I Scholarship Athlete on the Men’s Varsity Golf Team at Northwestern. Shaffer resides in Charlotte, North Carolina with his wife Amy and three daughters: Addison, Hadley and Reid.Advertisement
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
