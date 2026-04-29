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Imperial Named Official Headwear Partner of Pickleball and Tennis Platform Toss & Spin
Headwear maker will outfit staff at Toss & Spin events, with co-branded styles planned.
(PRESS RELEASE) BOURBON, MO — Imperial has announced a partnership with Toss & Spin that names Imperial as the “Official Headwear” of Toss & Spin, a pickleball and tennis platform.
Through the collaboration, Imperial will provide official headwear for Toss & Spin’s staff servicing the company’s pickleball and tennis programming, including events, activations, and on-court experiences.
“Toss & Spin has built an impressive community across both pickleball and tennis, two sports that continue to attract players of all ages and skill levels,” said Jerry Biag, director of marketing at Imperial. “We’re excited to support their mission by providing premium headwear that performs on court while reflecting the modern lifestyle surrounding racquet sports.”
As part of the partnership, Imperial headwear and apparel will be featured at Toss & Spin pickleball and tennis events, pop-up experiences, and across digital and social channels. The collaboration will also include select co-branded styles and limited-edition drops designed to engage the Toss & Spin audience.
“Toss & Spin is proud to partner with Imperial,” said Chris Clark, CEO of Toss & Spin. “Imperial’s legacy of quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our goal of elevating the player experience across pickleball and tennis, both on and off the court.”
According to Imperial, the partnership reflects the company’s continued expansion into racquet sports.Advertisement
Blank versions of Imperial Headwear styles are carried by Counselor Top 40 supplier Sportsman Cap & Bag and sold through distributors nationwide for use in the promotional industry. To find a distributor location, visit www.sportsmancaps.com.
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Imperial Named Official Headwear Partner of Pickleball and Tennis Platform Toss & Spin
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