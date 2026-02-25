Press Releases
Imperial Names Jane Smith as Vice President of Marketing
The headwear and apparel company taps a veteran marketer with more than 25 years of global experience.
BOURBON, MO — Imperial, a CPC company that designs, markets, manufactures, and distributes headwear and apparel, has appointed Jane Smith as vice president of marketing, effective Jan. 5, 2026.
Smith brings more than 25 years of global marketing leadership across digital transformation, omni-channel strategy, and brand growth. She joins Imperial from Wolverine Worldwide, where she most recently served as vice president of marketing and digital media for Merrell and Chaco, leading global marketing and growth strategy for an $870 million-plus brand portfolio, according to the company.
In her role at Wolverine Worldwide, Smith managed a $35 million-plus media budget, oversaw lifecycle marketing and consumer journey optimization, and partnered closely with executive leadership to drive long-term growth. Her leadership contributed to what the company described as meaningful gains in revenue, customer lifetime value, and digital performance across global markets.
Prior to Wolverine Worldwide, Smith held senior marketing roles at Merrell and Cat Footwear, where she led integrated global campaigns, digital transformation initiatives, and e-commerce growth strategies. Earlier in her career, she built and scaled digital practices for international clients including Dell, Microsoft, and Oracle, and served as global marketing director for WorldWide Retail Exchange, managing brand strategy across Europe and the United States.
“Jane brings the strategic rigor, digital expertise, and brand leadership that align perfectly with Imperial’s growth priorities,” said Jeremy Davis, CEO at Imperial. “Her experience scaling global brands will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence and elevate the Imperial brand.”Advertisement
At Imperial, Smith will lead global marketing strategy with a focus on brand positioning, digital acceleration, and consumer engagement as the company continues to grow across golf, lifestyle, and corporate channels.
Blank versions of Imperial Headwear styles are carried by Counselor Top 40 supplier Sportsman Cap & Bag and sold through distributors nationwide for use in the promotional industry. To find a distributor location, visit www.sportsmancaps.com.
About Imperial: Founded in 1916, Imperial designs and manufactures headwear sold across golf, promotional, corporate, and destination and leisure channels.
