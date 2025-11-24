Press Releases
Imperial Welcomes LPGA Pro Ingrid Lindblad as Newest Brand Ambassador
Lindblad will exclusively wear Imperial headwear, highlighting its performance, comfort, and timeless style.
(PRESS RELEASE) BOURBON, MO — Imperial Headwear announced a new partnership with LPGA player Ingrid Lindblad, who joins Team Imperial as an official headwear ambassador.
Lindblad, a rising star on the LPGA Tour and standout collegiate player at LSU, has quickly earned a reputation for her consistency, poise, and powerful play. As part of the partnership, Lindblad will exclusively wear Imperial headwear during competition and appearances, showcasing the brand’s signature combination of performance, comfort, and timeless style.
“Ingrid represents the next generation of golf excellence,” said Jerry Biag, Director of Marketing at Imperial. “Her talent, drive, and character align perfectly with our brand values, and we’re proud to support her journey on the LPGA Tour.”
“I’m thrilled to partner with Imperial,” said Lindblad. “Their hats have always stood out for their quality and feel, and I’m excited to represent a brand that values both performance and authenticity.”
This partnership further strengthens Imperial’s commitment to supporting elite athletes and ambassadors who embody the brand’s heritage and love for the game. Lindblad joins PGA Tour player Keith Mitchell as part of Team Imperial, representing the brand across professional golf’s biggest stages.
Blank versions of Imperial Headwear styles are carried by Counselor Top 40 supplier Sportsman Cap & Bag and sold through distributors nationwide for use in the promotional industry. To find a distributor location, visit www.sportsmancaps.com.Advertisement
