Media & Substrates
Independent Duck Camo Pullover
New pattern for heavyweight fleece blank.
Independent Trading Co. has added a new pattern to its IND4000 Heavyweight Hooded Pullover offerings; duck camo is now available in addition to forest, black, tiger, army, and snow camo styles plus houndstooth, safety yellow, charcoal heather/black, charcoal heather/currant, grey heather/black, grey heather/currant, and grey heather/slate blue.
The heavyweight hooded fleece pullover in duck camo is composed of 10-oz ringspun three-end 75% cotton/25% polyester with 100% cotton 32 singles face yarn for printability and soft feel. Additional features include generous fit, fleece-lined hood, twill neck tape, heavy-gauge round draw cord with nickel eyelets, and 1×1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband. Offered in sizes XS-3XL.
MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
