Independent Duck Camo Pullover
Processed with VSCO with 6 preset

Independent Duck Camo Pullover

New pattern for heavyweight fleece blank.

Independent Trading Co. has added a new pattern to its IND4000 Heavyweight Hooded Pullover offerings; duck camo is now available in addition to forest, black, tiger, army, and snow camo styles plus houndstooth, safety yellow, charcoal heather/black, charcoal heather/currant, grey heather/black, grey heather/currant, and grey heather/slate blue.

The heavyweight hooded fleece pullover in duck camo is composed of 10-oz ringspun three-end 75% cotton/25% polyester with 100% cotton 32 singles face yarn for printability and soft feel. Additional features include generous fit, fleece-lined hood, twill neck tape, heavy-gauge round draw cord with nickel eyelets, and 1×1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband. Offered in sizes XS-3XL.  

Independent Trading Co.

