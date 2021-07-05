Connect with us

Media & Substrates

mm

Published

34 mins ago

on

Datacolor ColorReader EZ

Independent Trading Duffel Bag

Available in 10 colors and patterns. 

ndependent Trading Co. has added the INDDUFBAG Day Tripper Duffel Bag, a 100% polyester blank with nylon handles and a removable shoulder strap. The 20.5 x 10.5-in. bag offers a waterproof interior with PVC coating and 29-L capacity for trips to the gym, overnight trips, beach days, and more. The Day Tripper Duffel Bag features a 7.5-in. printable area between the straps for heat transfer imaging or screen printing with air-dry inks. Available in 10 colors/patterns: black, black/checker strap, polka dot, cheetah, black cheetah, Southwest, tiger camo, forest camo, black camo, and white camo.

Independent Trading Co.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Most Popular