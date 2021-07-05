Media & Substrates
Independent Trading Duffel Bag
Available in 10 colors and patterns.
ndependent Trading Co. has added the INDDUFBAG Day Tripper Duffel Bag, a 100% polyester blank with nylon handles and a removable shoulder strap. The 20.5 x 10.5-in. bag offers a waterproof interior with PVC coating and 29-L capacity for trips to the gym, overnight trips, beach days, and more. The Day Tripper Duffel Bag features a 7.5-in. printable area between the straps for heat transfer imaging or screen printing with air-dry inks. Available in 10 colors/patterns: black, black/checker strap, polka dot, cheetah, black cheetah, Southwest, tiger camo, forest camo, black camo, and white camo.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Most Popular
-
Best of the Business4 months ago
Cracking New Markets: Promotional Products
-
Marshall Atkinson3 months ago
Six Strategic Steps Toward Trying New Things
-
Podcasts2 months ago
Andy MacDougall Talks Biosensors, Electrochemistry
-
Andy MacDougall3 months ago
Screen Printers Fight Against COVID-19
-
Education3 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Social Consciousness
-
Podcasts3 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Business Partners and Life Partners
-
Media & Substrates3 months ago
Hanes Printable Face Masks
-
Thomas Trimingham1 month ago
Three Things Every Screen Printer Should Do Right Now