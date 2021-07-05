Independent Trading Duffel Bag

Available in 10 colors and patterns.

ndependent Trading Co. has added the INDDUFBAG Day Tripper Duffel Bag, a 100% polyester blank with nylon handles and a removable shoulder strap. The 20.5 x 10.5-in. bag offers a waterproof interior with PVC coating and 29-L capacity for trips to the gym, overnight trips, beach days, and more. The Day Tripper Duffel Bag features a 7.5-in. printable area between the straps for heat transfer imaging or screen printing with air-dry inks. Available in 10 colors/patterns: black, black/checker strap, polka dot, cheetah, black cheetah, Southwest, tiger camo, forest camo, black camo, and white camo.

POST CATEGORIES