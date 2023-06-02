Media & Substrates
Independent Trading Fleece Shorts
Women’s blank with wave wash garment wash process.
Independent Trading has revealed the PRM20SRT Women’s California Wave Wash Short. The blank offers 7-oz 55% ringspun cotton/45% polyester three-end fleece composition with the company’s wave wash garment wash process for a soft hand, unique colors, and smooth, stable printing surface. The standard-fit shorts feature an elastic waistband with shoestring drawcord, sewn eyelets, and jersey-lined pockets. Available in sizes XS-2XL in colors including misty blue, black, shadow, sage, blush, bone, forest camo heather, and black camo heather.
