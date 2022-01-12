Connect with us

Garment Printing

mm

Published

1 day ago

on

Independent Trading Houndstooth Hooded Pullover

Independent Trading Houndstooth Hooded Pullover

Offered in sizes XS-3XL.

Independent Trading Co. has added a black and white houndstooth pattern to its IND4000 unisex heavyweight hooded pullover offerings. The cotton/polyester blend heavyweight fleece blank offers 100% cotton 32 singles face yarn for a more printable surface. Additional features include fleece-lined hood, twill neck tape, heavy-gauge round draw cord with nickel eyelets, 1×1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband, and more. Offered in sizes XS-3XL; available in other patterns including camo, safety colors, and color-block options.

Independent Trading Co.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Most Popular