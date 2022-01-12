Garment Printing
Independent Trading Houndstooth Hooded Pullover
Offered in sizes XS-3XL.
Independent Trading Co. has added a black and white houndstooth pattern to its IND4000 unisex heavyweight hooded pullover offerings. The cotton/polyester blend heavyweight fleece blank offers 100% cotton 32 singles face yarn for a more printable surface. Additional features include fleece-lined hood, twill neck tape, heavy-gauge round draw cord with nickel eyelets, 1×1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband, and more. Offered in sizes XS-3XL; available in other patterns including camo, safety colors, and color-block options.
MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
