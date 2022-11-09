Connect with us

Independent Trading Toddler Sweatpants

Lightweight, soft, washable blanks.

Independent Trading’s PRM11PNT Toddler Lightweight Special Blend Sweatpants are constructed with a smooth-surface 6.5-oz ringspun cotton/poly blend for washability, a plush feel, and ease of decorating. The sweats offer a relaxed fit and elastic waistband for ease of pulling on and off, sewn eyelets, sewn fly detail, back pocket, two jersey-lined hand pockets, and 1×1 rib-knit leg cuffs. Available in sizes 2T, 4T, and 5/6 in three colors: black, nickel/gunmetal heather, and forest camo heather.

Independent Trading Co.

