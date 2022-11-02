Media & Substrates
Independent Trading Toddler Sweatshorts
Offered in sizes 2T, 3T, and 5/6 in three colors.
Independent Trading’s PRM11SRT Lightweight Toddler Sweatshort features a soft, special-blend fleece comprised of 6.5-oz ringspun cotton/polyester with a 32 singles cotton/polyester blend face yarn for printing. The relaxed-fit short offers an elastic waistband with flat drawcord, sewn eyelets, sewn fly detail, back pocket and jersey-lined hand pockets, and a tapered knee opening. Offered in sizes 2T, 3T, and 5/6 in three colors: black, nickel (gunmetal heather), and forest camo heather.
MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
